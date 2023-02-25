Ryan Reynolds set to star in and produce new comedy 'Boy Band'

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who will be starring in the third instalment of the Deadpool franchise, is attached to produce and star in a new comedy titled 'Boy Band', reported Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet.

According to the outlet, the project's plot details have been kept under wraps. Reynolds penned the script with Jesse Andrews from his own original story.

The actor will also produce for his company Maximum Effort, which has a first-look deal with the studio, alongside his frequent collaborator Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment.



Levy might take on the role of director as he was already hired to collaborate with Reynolds once more on the next 'Deadpool 3'. It is unclear, however, if he will commit to the project in that role, reported Deadline.

Reynolds has been on a roll lately; most recently, he co-starred with Will Ferrell in the critically praised musical comedy 'Spirited' on Apple TV+, which is inspired on the timeless novella 'A Christmas Carol' by Charles Dickens.

As per Deadline, before that, he starred in 'The Adam Project' by Levy, 'Red Notice' by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Levy's Oscar-nominated box office success 'Free Man', which are two of the most-watched Netflix productions ever during the previous two years. (ANI)

