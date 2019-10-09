Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds-starrer 'A Christmas Carol' to play on Apple

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 05:32 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): The musical adaptation of one of Charles Dickens' classics -- 'A Christmas Carol', will land on Apple TV+.
The streaming service has got the rights to the film starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.
The reimagining of the Dickens' classic will see the direction from Sean Anders and John Morris, who have penned down the script too, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
This Dickens' classic which came out in 1843, was about the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future.
The story has already been adapted a number of times including Bill Murray's 1988 comedy 'Scrooged' and the 1992 film 'The Muppet Christmas Carol'.
Ferrell's Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Mosaic are producing the musical take on the book, along with Anders and Morris.
On the work front, Reynolds recently appeared in 'Fast & Furious' offshoot 'Hobbs & Shaw' and has the Michael Bay Netflix action film '6 Underground' in his upcoming credits along with 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'.
On the other hand, Ferrell's recent credits include 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part', and he is next set to star in 'Downhill', which is a remake of the 2014 Swedish film 'Force Majeure'. (ANI)

