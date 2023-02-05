Ryan Reynolds starts training for 'Deadpool 3', keeping an eye on Jackman

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are treating their fans with their playful feud, which started with the announcement of 'Deadpool 3', in which, 'wolverine' Jackman will be playing more than a cameo.

Ryan recently shared a photo posted by his trainer Don Saladino of him working out for the movie. In the snap, he can be seen lifting two 60 lbs. barbells in each hand, with his large muscles on display, reported People.

"I'm not training for Deadpool," Reynolds wrote on his Instagram story. "I'm training to spend several months with @thehughjackman -- who's not as nice as everyone thinks."



According to People, a US-based media company, Jackman reposted the story with an 'Ur cute' sticker and a heart emoji.

In September, both actors took to Twitter to announce that Jackman will play an important character in the upcoming instalment of 'Deadpool'. Since then their playful banter has hit the headlines. Jackman earlier said that the two Marvel superheroes "are opposites" and "hate each other" in the upcoming sequel.

Jackman joked in October that the stars will likely throw hands during production: "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together every day ... I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time."

But he added: "All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done." (ANI)