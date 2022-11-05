Ryan Reynolds trolls Nick Cannon after news of his 11th baby

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has trolled his friend, Nick Cannon after the TV host recently revealed that he is expecting his 11th child.

According to Fox News, taking to Twitter, the 'Deadpool' actor responded to People magazine's announcement of the news and wrote, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle."

Fans instantly cracked up over the tweet trolling the 'Masked Singer' host. "Unreal! He will be able to field an entire team on the pitch!" one fan replied.

"Yep need more of this," another wrote, reported Page Six.

Other fans pointed out that Reynolds could be referencing a bigger baby bottle for Cannon's expanding family or a bigger bottle of his Aviation Gin.



Earlier this year in June, Cannon went viral when he partnered with Reynolds' alcohol brand and made a cocktail titled 'The Vasectomy.' At the time, he was only a dad of seven. "Lord knows I need [a vasectomy]," he said while preparing the drink.

Alyssa Scott recently confirmed that she and Cannon are expecting their second child together -- his 11th -- with a nude bathtub maternity shoot. She initially sparked pregnancy rumours in May and confirmed the speculation with a picture of her baby bump in October.

The duo had welcomed their first child together, son Zen, in June however he died from brain cancer five months later in December.

Since the time he and Reynolds shot the ad, Cannon has welcomed two more children: a daughter, Onyx, with LaNisha Cole, and a son, Rise, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon is also a father to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third child. Mariah Carey and Cannon share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. He shares a three-month-old son, Legendary, with model Bre Tiesi. (ANI)

