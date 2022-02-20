Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell's new clip from 'The Adam Project' unveiled

Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Netflix has dropped a new clip for the much-awaited film 'The Adam Project', starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana.

As per Deadline, written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin, 'The Adam Project' centres on time-travelling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Reynolds), who after accidentally crash-landing in 2022 teams with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) on a mission to save the future -- a mission that includes reconnecting with their father (Mark Ruffalo) who died when they were young.

In the new fun clip, the older and the younger Adam Reed meet at the childhood home they grew up in. They share memories and even use the same words to yell at their dog. All of this commotion is how the younger Reed realises he's looking at his future self.





Jonathan Tropper penned the script, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger producing for Skydance. Levy also will produce for 21 Laps Entertainment as well as Reynolds, who will produce through his Maximum Effort banner.

The film will be the first project for Reynolds' The Group Effort Initiative, a self-financed diversity and inclusion program that aims to give people of colour a chance to work and learn on the actor's productions. (ANI)

