Sabrina Carpenter to star in and produce Nicholl Fellowship drama 'Into The Deep Blue'

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): Singer-actor Sabrina Carpenter is all set to star in and take on the Nicholl Fellowship winner 'Into the Deep Blue' producing role as well.

Carpenter will take on the role of Fiona, a young lady coping with anxiety, the death of her mother, and a tangled friendship with Nick, whom she met in grief counselling. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just chose the work by author and novelist Jennifer Archer for the 2022 Nicholl Fellowship.

According to Deadline, Jonathan Wright will helm the movie, which will be filmed in the UK the following year (Sony acquisition Awakening The Zodiac).



Producers include Michael Baker of Canadian company Bunk 11 Pictures, Mark Vennis of UK company Moviehouse, and Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar of Picture Perfect.

As per the reports of Deadline, Nicole Beckwith (Together, Together), Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings), Susannah Gran (Unbelievable), Terri Edda Miller (The Equalizer), and Ehren Kruger are some previous recipients of the Nicholl Fellowship (Top Gun: Maverick). (ANI)

Carpenter has starred in a number of films, such as The Short History of the Long Road, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Work It and Tall Girl 2 on Netflix, Clouds on Warner Bros., and Emergency on Amazon. She released her fifth album, Emails I Can't Send, earlier this year after signing with Island Records. (ANI)

