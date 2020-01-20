SAG honours notable contribution to entertainment industry

Los Angeles [USA], Jan 20 (ANI): From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Fleabag', the 26th edition of Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honoured this year's winners in various categories.

As reported by CNN, 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win the best ensemble award at SAG.

Actor-producer-director Robert De Niro was given a Life Achievement Award for his contribution to cinema as well as for his humanitarian accomplishments.

Leading actors like Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo di Caprio, and America Ferrari from the film fraternity honoured their colleagues and friends from the industry for their achievements at the prestigious event.

The winners in various categories and segments of audiovisual include:

Television Awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"The Crown"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

"Game of Thrones"

In Motion Picture Awards,

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Parasite"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Avengers: Endgame" (ANI)