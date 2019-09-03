Salma Hayek celebrates 53rd birthday in Mexican style

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Actress Salma Hayek ringed in her 53rd birthday in a true Mexican style in London.

The actress shared two videos on her Instagram account. In one of the clips, Hayek is singing along with a band.

"What a better way to celebrate my birthday, than with family, friends, good weather in London, with an all-female Mariachi band, lots of tequila, wine, delicious food, love, dancing and singing badly in memory of #fridakhalo and #chavelavargas. Thank so much Francois, Valentina and Marjo for this unforgettable night," she captioned the video.

In another video, Hayek shared a Mexican tradition where her face was shoved into the cake. "I love this Mexican tradition, but the best part is the kiss. Merci mi amor... you're the best," she captioned the video.

The actress had previously posted a snap that showed off her well-toned body. In the picture, she stands with her hands on her hips in a blue bikini.

"Yes, tomorrow I'm 53," she captioned the picture.

The actress will next be seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'The Eternals.' (ANI)

