Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek in talks to join Marvel's 'The Eternals'

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Salma Hayek might soon join the Marvel universe as she is in talks to star in the their upcoming film 'The Eternals'.
Based on the 1976 comic book series by Jack Kirby, the upcoming film will be directed by Chloe Zhao, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Other notable names also a part of the superhero adventure project are 'Game of Thrones' actor Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani.
The 'Game Of Thrones' actor may play Ikaris, a member of the human offshoot race known as the Eternals in the upcoming film.
Other actors who are already on board for the film include Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani.
Set millions of years in the past, the film is about cosmic beings, called Celestials, whoc experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals called Eternals, and the villainous Deviants.
The two groups fight it out throughout history. The Eternals also fought with Greek, Roman and Norse dieties before leaving the Earth to explore the stars.
Matthew and Ryan Firpo will pen the script. The upcoming superhero film is being produced by Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige. Other details are yet to be revealed.
Hayek has recently wrapped up shooting for an upcoming action-comedy 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. (ANI)

