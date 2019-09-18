Salma Hayek is all excited to work with Kit Harrington, calls him the 'best'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): It seems like actor Salma Hayek is every bit excited as she is all set to appear in 'The Eternals' with 'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harrington.

Exhibiting her joy on Instagram, Hayek pinned a picture with Harrington with a caption which read, "I still can't believe that I'm working with #jonsnow ! Kit you're the best!!!"



Reportedly, the filming has already commenced for 'The Eternals' which was announced at Comic-Con 2019 earlier in July.

Angelina Jolie officially confirmed her casting in the film along with actors Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, and Don Lee.

With Chloe Zhao in the director's chair, the superhero adventure project based on the 1976 comic book series created by Jack Kirby is slated to hit big screens on November 6 next year.

Hayek, in the film, will be seen essaying the role of a gender-swapped version of Ajak, the leader of the Eternals while Harrington will play Dane Whitman, who took up the superhero mantle of the Black Knight in the comic, reported Entertainment Weekly. (ANI)

