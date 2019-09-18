Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Salma Hayek is all excited to work with Kit Harrington, calls him the 'best'

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): It seems like actor Salma Hayek is every bit excited as she is all set to appear in 'The Eternals' with 'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harrington.
Exhibiting her joy on Instagram, Hayek pinned a picture with Harrington with a caption which read, "I still can't believe that I'm working with #jonsnow ! Kit you're the best!!!"

Reportedly, the filming has already commenced for 'The Eternals' which was announced at Comic-Con 2019 earlier in July.
Angelina Jolie officially confirmed her casting in the film along with actors Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, and Don Lee.
With Chloe Zhao in the director's chair, the superhero adventure project based on the 1976 comic book series created by Jack Kirby is slated to hit big screens on November 6 next year.
Hayek, in the film, will be seen essaying the role of a gender-swapped version of Ajak, the leader of the Eternals while Harrington will play Dane Whitman, who took up the superhero mantle of the Black Knight in the comic, reported Entertainment Weekly. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:07 IST

Larry King's estranged wife breaks silence on divorce

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Legendary broadcaster Larry King's estranged wife Shawn Southwick King has finally broken her silence nearly a month after King filed for divorce

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:38 IST

Britney Spears' father won't face charges over abuse of grandson

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears who allegedly abused her teenage son, Sean, will not face criminal charges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:55 IST

Arjun Rampal 'spooked, excited' for next film 'Anjaan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal who has acted in a number of comic and action films will next be seen in horror flick 'Anjaan'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:49 IST

Jessica Alba speaks about messy side of motherhood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Actress Jessica Alba opened up about motherhood and spoke about the messy side of it on Tuesday's episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:47 IST

FWICE asks Alka, Udit, Sanu to cancel US show organised by Pak national

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has penned letter to singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan urging them to cancel their participation in a show scheduled in Dallas, US, citing that it has been organised by a Pakistani national.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:18 IST

'Chhichhore' hits century, earns Rs 102.19

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' continued its steady pace at the box-office and entered the Rs 100 crore club in its third week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:24 IST

Mandy Moore drops new song, first in 10 years

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of her show 'This Is Us,' singer-actress Mandy Moore released an original song and video 'When I Wasn't Watching' from her new album which is set to release in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:23 IST

'The Devil Wears Prada' to have musical adaptation with score by...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): The stage musical adaptation of 'The Devil Wears Prada is set to debut this summer at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:05 IST

Brad Pitt may feature in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): There is a buzz that actor Brad Pitt may reunite with 'Snatch' director Guy Ritchie for his upcoming film 'The Gentlemen.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:22 IST

Thomas Middleditch reveals swinging 'saved' his marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): 'Silicon Valley' star Thomas Middleditch recently revealed that it was swinging that saved his marriage.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:59 IST

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter files restraining order...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has filed a restraining order against his brother Aaron Carter saying that he threatened to kill his "pregnant wife and unborn child."

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:31 IST

Brad Pitt's curiosity about Chandrayaan-2 impresses netizens

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI/Sputnik): As many around the world continue to hope for the restoration of communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, a recent question by Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has once again raised everyone's curiosity around the Indian moon mission.

Read More
iocl