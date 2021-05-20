Salma Hayek remembers her near-fatal battle with COVID-19

Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): Salma Hayek recently revealed that she battled a severe case of COVID-19 in 2020 and was even urged to go to the hospital to receive treatment.

Variety reported on Wednesday that the 54-year-old star of the upcoming thriller 'House of Gucci' revealed that she spent most of 2020 recovering from a near-fatal case of COVID-19.

The outlet said Hayek, mother to 13-year-old daughter Valentina, quarantined in a room in her house for about seven weeks and was even put on oxygen at one point.

During a Zoom interview, Hayek told Variety that "My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home.'"



While keeping her diagnosis private, last November, Hayek posted on social media a video montage showing her getting tested for the coronavirus several times.

Sadly, she still suffers side effects from COVID-19. Variety reported that Hayek still hasn't fully regained her energy since her diagnosis. However, she recently returned to work to film 'House of Gucci', which is inspired by a true story.

In the movie, Hayek plays the role of Pina Auriemma, a clairvoyant friend of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), dubbed the Black Widow and who served 18 years in an Italian prison for orchestrating the 1995 murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), an heir to the Gucci fashion empire. The film is set to release this fall.

Meanwhile, fans can also catch Hayek in the Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson starrer, 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard', which she shot in 2019 and will be released on June 16.

Then, in November, Hayek will also be seen in Marvel's 'Eternals', another movie she filmed before the pandemic broke out. (ANI)

