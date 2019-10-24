Salma Hayek's hilarious birthday wish for Ryan Reynolds is just adorable

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Actor Ryan Reynolds who ringed his 43rd birthday on Wednesday, received hilarious wishes from his friend and versatile actor Salma Hayek.

To wish her fellow 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' co-star, Hayek shared several pictures on her Instagram story featuring Reynolds.

"Happy birthday to one of my dear friends Ryan Reynolds. Love sharing the screen with you," the 53-year-old Oscar nominee captioned the pictures.

However, there was something really amusing about the birthday shout out.

Each picture of the birthday boy that was shared by Salma, had Reynolds missing from the frame with only a part of his body visible along with actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Keeping all jokes apart, the actor also shared a full-fledged picture of Reynolds along with her flashing smiles along with a bottle of his Aviation gin.

"Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don't look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO..." the actor joked while posting the picture.

"If you want to see more pictures of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way," she added. (ANI)

