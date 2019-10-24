Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Salma Hayek's hilarious birthday wish for Ryan Reynolds is just adorable

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:03 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Actor Ryan Reynolds who ringed his 43rd birthday on Wednesday, received hilarious wishes from his friend and versatile actor Salma Hayek.
To wish her fellow 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' co-star, Hayek shared several pictures on her Instagram story featuring Reynolds.
"Happy birthday to one of my dear friends Ryan Reynolds. Love sharing the screen with you," the 53-year-old Oscar nominee captioned the pictures.
However, there was something really amusing about the birthday shout out.
Each picture of the birthday boy that was shared by Salma, had Reynolds missing from the frame with only a part of his body visible along with actor Samuel L. Jackson.
Keeping all jokes apart, the actor also shared a full-fledged picture of Reynolds along with her flashing smiles along with a bottle of his Aviation gin.
"Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don't look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO..." the actor joked while posting the picture.
"If you want to see more pictures of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way," she added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:48 IST

Selena Gomez surprises fans with another track 'Look at Her Now'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Just a day after releasing 'Lose You to Love Me,' pop-singer Selena Gomez surprised fans with another song 'Look At Her Now.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:25 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is most humble, easy-going person, reveals...

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Despite being a name to reckon with in Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is still grounded and has no "bossy vibes" for people around him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:13 IST

Emily Ratajkowski sued by photographer over Instagram photo

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): A Manhattan photographer has sued model and actress Emily Ratajkowski for posting a copyright protected photo on her Instagram story.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:37 IST

'Batman' star Ben Affleck opted for dating app to find love

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Academy Award winner Ben Affleck was looking for love on the celeb-friendly dating app Raya, but not anymore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:30 IST

Jennifer Aniston spills the beans on her diet; bats for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Even at the age of 50, Jennifer Aniston attracts eyeballs wherever she goes. And crediting it to her healthy lifestyle won't be wrong as she believes in the power of "intermittent fasting"!

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:32 IST

Stop this non-sense: Hailey Baldwin after Selena fans question...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): After falling prey to Selena Gomez fans for sharing Summer Walker's 'I'll Kill you' on her Instagram story, model Hailey Baldwin responded by terming it "complete BS".

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:49 IST

Lizzo hits back at plagiarism accusers with legal action

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Singer-rapper Lizzo has hit back at the plagiarism-accusers for her hit 'Truth Hurts', with legal action.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:21 IST

After 'Jungle Cruise', Edgar Ramirez to star in 'The War Has Ended'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Edgar Ramirez who will soon be seen with Dwayne Johnson in 'Jungle Cruise' is set to star in 'The War has Ended'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:18 IST

Rose McGowan sues Weinstein for 'illegal effort to silence...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Actor Rose McGowan has sued producer Harvey Weinstein and his attorneys for their alleged "illegal" efforts to silence victims along with racketeering, violations of the Federal Wiretap Act, invasion of privacy, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distres

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:17 IST

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to re-release with added footage...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Even after backlash and controversies, Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' fared well at the box office. And the film is set to hit theatres yet again with some extra footage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:10 IST

Watch out as 'Chulbul Pandey' returns in 'Dabangg 3'!

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Salman Khan on Wednesday dropped a trailer of much-awaited action film 'Dabangg3', which marks the return of badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:20 IST

'Hotel Mumbai' trailer narrates true story of Indian brave hearts

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The trailer of Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer 'Hotel Mumbai', which is based on the brutal 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was released on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl