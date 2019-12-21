Sam Mendes' war movie '1917' gets January release in India

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 21 (ANI): The India release date of the much-anticipated war movie of the English director Sam Mendes' '1917' has been finalised for January, 17 2020.

Confirming the news of the outing, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted "Release date finalized... Reliance Entertainment to release Sam Mendes' war film #1917Movie on 17 Jan 2020 in India."

Penned the screenplay along with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, '1917' the fulcrum of the story is an account of two young British soldiers at the height of World War I during the spring of 1917 followed by different incidents.

The ace filmmaker is known for helming James Bond movies -'Spectre' (2015) and 'Skyfall' (2012) and other movies such as 'Road to Perdition,' 'Revolutionary Road,' that won him many accolades including a Golden Globe Award for Best Director.

His directorial debut film 'American Beauty' (1999), earned him an Academy Award. (ANI)

