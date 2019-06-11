Sam Rockwell talks to join Clint Eastwood's next drama 'The Ballad of Richard Jewell'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Sam Rockwell is in negotiations to join the cast of Clint Eastwood's upcoming drama 'The Ballad of Richard Jewell'.

Produced and directed by Eastwood, the film is a drama based on the real-life heroic security guard who after findings a suspicious backpack at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, quickly evacuated the area and ended up saving many lives. However, his life was turned upside down when he was implicated as a possible suspect in the subsequent Olympic Park bombing.

This is one of the early cases of fake news having real and extreme consequences. While the media instantly turned him into an instant social pariah, the security guard maintained his innocence throughout the 88-day ordeal, Variety reported.

After 88 days, he was finally fully cleared by the FBI. However, his reputation could never be restored and he suffered major health issue following the incident.

If a deal is settled, Rockwell will play the attorney who defends Jewell after he is wrongly accused, Variety reported.

Rockwell is known for his roles in films like 'Vice', 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' and 'Charlie's Angels'.

Meanwhile, Clint Eastwood's past credits include 'American Sniper', 'Sully' and 'Gran Torino'. (ANI)

