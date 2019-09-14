Sam Smith announces 'they/them' as preferred pronouns

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Sam Smith now wishes to be identified as genderqueer and non-binary by asking to be referred by "they or them" pronouns.

Smith took to Instagram on Saturday to shed light on the preferred pronouns that 'Stay with me' singer prefers people to use.

"Today is a good day so here goes. I have decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.," Smith wrote.

"I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think! I understand there will be many mistakes and misgendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you," continued the 27-year-old singer.

The singer thereafter tagged a few who are "activists and leaders" in the "non-binary or trans community" and said, "I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non-binary but I can't wait for the day that I am. So, for now, I just want to be VISIBLE and open.

"If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I will try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight every day. These are activists and leaders of the non-binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding," Smith concluded the post.



The fans and followers of the singer supported the move by writing positive messages. "So inspiring. Love u," wrote one user. "We are here for you bby," wrote another. (ANI)

