Sam Waterston returns for NBC's 'Law and Order' revival

Washington [US], December 17 (ANI): Jack McCoy is officially back! The fans' favourite Emmy-winning actor Sam Waterston is officially returning to NBC's revival of the popular American legal drama television series 'Law and Order'.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Waterston will reprise his role as the dogged district attorney Jack McCoy for the series which earned him several Emmy nominations.

The deal between Waterston and the makers of the show has been closed following prolonged negotiations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waterston will appear in 17 of the show's 21 seasons, as the revival is being billed as a continuation of the series that launched a multibillion-dollar franchise.

Waterston joined the 'Law and Order' family in season five and remained through season 20 when NBC abruptly cancelled the drama.



The upcoming revival also stars Anthony Anderson who will reprise his role as Kevin Bernard in the series. Anderson has a one-year deal to return.

The new cast joining the franchise includes Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan and Camryn Manheim.

Apart from NBC, the episodes of the 'Law and Order' revival will also be available on Peacock (and Hulu)

Dick Wolf executively produced the Universal TV series alongside showrunner and frequent collaborator Rick Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

'Law and Order' revival will premiere on February 24 on NBC. (ANI)

