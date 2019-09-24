Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Samantha Barbash threatens lawsuit against 'Hustlers' producers

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:33 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Samantha Barbash, who is the inspiration behind Jennifer Lopez's character in her latest release 'Hustlers' has threatened to file a lawsuit against the film's producers.
Barbash claimed that the producers never made any payment to make a film on her life, reported Variety.
Samantha Barbash was the alleged mastermind behind a ring of strippers who drugged their clients and took their credit cards.
The real-life stripper pleaded guilty two years back in 2017 and was sentenced to probation for five years.
Bruno Gioffre, Barbash's attorney penned a letter to STX, the film's distributor, on Monday, protesting the "flagrant violation of her rights," and threatened to sue the producers if a deal isn't made in 10 days.
However, STX in its response said that they were entitled to make the film without Barbash's permission.
"We will defend our right to tell factually based stories based on the public record and look forward to resolving this matter before a judge," an STX spokesperson said.
Last, Barbash also opened up to TMZ saying that she was defamed by the film's portrayal of her character's drug use.
Moreover, she added rejecting producer's offer to get rights to her story for the film.
'Hustlers' starring Lopez along with Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B was adapted from New York Magazine's 'The Hustlers at Scores'.
It hit big screens on September 13. (ANI)

