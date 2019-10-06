Samuel L. Jackson and Martin Scorsese
Samuel L. Jackson and Martin Scorsese

Samuel L. Jackson claps back at Martin Scorsese's comment about 'Marvel' movies

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:35 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Unless you have been living under a rock, you might be familiar with Martin Scorsese's recent remarks about 'Marvel' movies. The ace filmmaker has been under fire for comparing the superhero films to "theme parks", saying that they don't capture the true essence of cinema.
Following in the footsteps of Marvel filmmakers James Gunn and Joss Whedon, actor Samuel L. Jackson, has broken his silence on the matter, reported Variety.
Jackson, who seemed pretty upset by the comment, made sure to point out not everyone happens to be a fan of all things Scorsese either.
"I mean that's like saying Bugs Bunny ain't funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn't like his stuff either. I mean, we happen to, but everybody doesn't," Jackson told Variety at the grand opening of Tyler Perry's new studio in Atlanta.
"Everybody's got an opinion, so I mean it's okay. Ain't going to stop nobody from making movies," Jackson added.
Jackson's comments came in response to an interview Scorsese gave to Empire magazine, in which the legendary filmmaker likened the superhero films to theme parks.
The Oscar-winning filmmaker dismissed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as "not cinema" during an interview while promoting his upcoming movie 'The Irishman'.
On being asked if he has watched the films, the director told Empire, "I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema."
"Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he added.
The filmmaker's comments have drawn extremely strong reactions across Twitter. 'The Avengers' director Joss Whedon took to Twitter to respond to the criticism yesterday.
He tweeted, "I first think of @JamesGunn, how his heart and guts are packed into GOTG. I revere Marty, and I do see his point, but Well there's a reason why 'I'm always angry'," (the latter a reference to Bruce Banner's famous Avengers line).
James Gunn also weighed in, calling Scorsese one of his five favourite living filmmakers.
"Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I'm saddened that he's now judging my films in the same way," he tweeted.
"That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can't wait to see The Irishman," he added in a second tweet.
"And I'm not saying religious zealotry is the same as not liking my movies, or in the same category. What I'm saying is I'm not fond of people judging things without actually seeing them, whether it's a movie about Jesus or a genre," Gunn concluded.
C. Robert Cargill, who wrote the screenplay for 'Doctor Strange', called Scorsese a "genius," but said, "anyone who thinks Marvel is only trying to make theme park rides is being unjust and cynical."
Many celebrities have criticised Marvel films in the past too including director James Cameron and HBO's late-night host Bill Maher.
Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' became the highest-grossing film in history this summer, minting more than USD 2.8 billion at the global box office.
Meanwhile, Scorsese's 'The Irishman' is set to release on November 1 before debuting on Netflix on November 27. (ANI)

