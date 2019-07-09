Samuel L. Jackson joins cast of new 'Saw' movie

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 13:57 IST

'Sacred Games' season 2 to stream on August 15

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): The wait is finally over for fans of 'Sacred Games' as the much awaited second season of the show will stream on August 15, announced Netflix on Tuesday along with a not-to-be-missed trailer of Saif Ali Khan-starrer.