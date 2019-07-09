Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Samuel L. Jackson is all set to join the 'Saw' spinoff alongside Chris Rock.
Rock will be essaying the role of a police detective who has been assigned to investigate a series of crimes while Jackson will play his father in the film. Other than Rock and Jackson, the film's cast include Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols.
"We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film completely special in the Saw canon and we can't wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise. This is next level of Saw on full tilt," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, as saying in a statement.
Prior to this new installment in the franchise, eight 'Saw' films have been released between 2004 to 2017. The series followed the story of a serial killer named Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) and his followers who designed death traps for people.
The latest and ninth film in the franchise is written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. Darren Lynn Bousman will be helming the film who previously directed three 'Saw' films.
The film is being produced by Mark Burg and Oren Koules and Rock along with James Wan will serve as the executive producer.
Jackson's latest release 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is currently running in theatres. (ANI)
Samuel L. Jackson joins cast of new 'Saw' movie
ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:43 IST
