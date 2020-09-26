Samuel L. Jackson to play Nick Fury in new Marvel Disney Plus series

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson is set to reprise the role of Nick Fury in a new Marvel series currently in development at Disney Plus.

According to Variety, the exact plot details of the show are being kept under wraps, but multiple sources say Jackson is attached to star with Kyle Bradstreet attached to write and executive produce. Like all the other Marvel shows at Disney Plus, Marvel Studios will produce.

The representatives for Jackson, Bradstreet, and Disney did not immediately respond to Variety's request for comment.

Jackson famously portrayed Fury, the monocular head of the clandestine government agency S.H.I.E.L.D, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going back to the post-credits scene in the first 'Iron Man' film in 2008.



Jackson has appeared in multiple films within the MCU since, most recently portraying Fury in 'Spider-Man: Far from Home,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' and 'Captain Marvel.' He also played the character in two episodes of the ABC series 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,' reported Variety.

One of the most iconic actors of modern times, Jackson is known for his frequent collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, most notably Jackson's Oscar-nominated performance in 'Pulp Fiction.' The two went on to work together on films such as 'Jackie Brown,' 'The Hateful Eight,' and 'Django Unchained.' He has also worked with Spike Lee on multiple films, including 'Do the Right Thing,' 'School Daze,' 'Mo' Better Blues,' 'Jungle Fever,' and 'Chi-Raq.'

Jackson is also known for his roles in films like the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy, 'Snakes on a Plane,' 'Unbreakable', and the recent follow-up 'Glass,' and 'Coach Carter.'

The Nick Fury series would mark the first regular television role of his career. (ANI)



