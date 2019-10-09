Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger

Santa Barbara International Film Fest to honour Renee Zellweger

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger is soon going to add another feather to her cap as she will be honoured American Riviera Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
"Ms. Zellweger has always displayed a deep commitment and discipline in her performances which has always made me root for her and admire her deeply," Variety quoted Roger Durling, festival director in a statement.
"In Judy, she adds a ferocity that solidifies her as one of the greatest actors of her time," the director added.
The 50-year old has won an Academy Award for Supporting Actress in the 2003 film 'Cold Mountain' as well as earned the Best Actress nomination for 'Chicago' and 'Bridget Jones's Diaries'.
The American Riviera Award is given to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American cinema.
Some of Zellweger's predecessor's include Viggo Mortenson, Sam Rockwell, Jeff Bridges, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Robert Redford, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Annette Bening, Sandra Bullock, Mickey Rourke, Tommy Lee Jones, Forrest Whitaker, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Kevin Bacon and Diane Lane.
The 35th edition of the festival is set to take place at the Santa Barbara's historic Arlington Theatre and will run from January 15 to January 25 next year.
On the work front, Zellweger was last seen in and as late actor Judy Garland's biopic 'Judy' which hit theatres on September 27.
Meanwhile, she is also set for her digital debut with Netflix's 'What/If'. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:31 IST

Gwen Stefani to take home 2019 People's Choice Fashion Icon Award

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani is on her way to becoming the new Fashion Icon! The 'Hollaback Girl' crooner is set to be bestowed with the 2019 People's Choice Fashion Icon Award.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:01 IST

'John Wick' offshoot 'Ballerina' gets a director

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): The 'John Wick' spin-off -- 'Ballerina' has filmmaker Len Wiseman on board to direct the upcoming feature.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:56 IST

Jennifer Aniston reveals she misses 'Friends' 'every day'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): You are not the only one who misses 'Friends'! Fifteen years after the beloved sitcom came to an end, Jennifer Aniston reveals she, too, misses the series "every day" but fears that a reboot would "ruin" the show's legacy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:27 IST

Robert Downey Jr. responds to Martin Scorsese's comments about...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Robert Downey Jr. is the latest star to offer his perspective after Martin Scorsese remarks that Marvel movies are "not cinema".

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:56 IST

Jennifer Aniston reveals what she absolutely 'hates' about dating

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston is opening up like never before! The star isn't a fan of being set up on dates by her friends and we totally get it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:11 IST

Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse from intense training session...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Seems like Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character for her upcoming film where she will be essaying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:11 IST

Katrina Kaif introduces Akshay Kumar's character 'Veer Sooryavanshi'

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' has been hogging the limelight ever since the project was announced and Katrina's latest post from the sets of the film will get you all the more excited!

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 19:01 IST

Dakota Johnson rings in 30th birthday with boyfriend Chris Martin

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Actor Dakota Johnson known for her role in '50 Shades of Grey' rang in her 30th birthday with a star-studded birthday bash on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:30 IST

Tiger, Hrithik starrer 'War' roars at the box office; mints Rs...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Action-thriller film 'WAR' starring heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is continuing its winning streak at the box office and has raked in Rs 180.30 crores within six days of its release.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:12 IST

Nora Fatehi to sizzle in reprised version of 'Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo'...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): After spreading magic with her sizzling moves in the reprised version of 'O Saki Saki,' Nora Fatehi is all set to tantalise fans with the newly recreated version of 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani... Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo' for 'Marjavaan'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 16:24 IST

I'm ignored in Hollywood: Tyler Perry over losing importance

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): American actor Tyler Perry who has been missing from the limelight believes that the Hollywood industry has overlooked the magnitude of his impact.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:42 IST

Shawn Mendes sets Singapore Indoor Stadium on fire with...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Singer Shawn Mendes set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with 'Lost in Japan' from his latest self-titled album.

Read More
iocl