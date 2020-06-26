Sarah Bolger to star in true crime drama 'Black Donnelly's'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): 'The Tudors' actor Sarah Bolger is set to star in the true-crime drama 'Black Donnelly's.'

The screenplay and the direction of the upcoming movie will be done by Adam MacDonald. The production of the flick is set for next year.

As for Bolger's character, she will be playing the role of Johannah Donnelly, a brave mother and ruthless protector of her children and property while her husband Jim Donnelly is imprisoned.

"I'm beyond excited to be working with Sarah, who is an exceptional performer and I feel is destined to play Johannah Donnelly," The Hollywood Reporter quoted MacDonald as saying.

The historical drama is based on the infamous Irish Canadian Donnelly family and their local feud and grisly massacre in 1880.

Owen Kelly of Antigravity Entertainment and Jonathan Bronfman of Jobro Productions and Morgan Bushe of Fastnet Films will co-produce the Canada-Ireland collaboration.

"When producer Owen Kelly approached me about helming this story, I knew immediately that I had to do it. Being of Irish descent, I feel a deep responsibility to do justice to this harrowing story of Irish immigrants that is full of passion, love, ferocity, and history," MacDonald said.

Sarah Bolger, the Irish actor is popularly known for her role as Mary in the 2007 released television drama series 'The Tudors'.

Her other credits include the crime-thriller 'A Good Woman is Hard to Find', 'Into the Badlands', 'Once Upon a Time', the 'Sons of Anarchy' spin-off series, to name a few. (ANI)

