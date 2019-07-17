Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams get engaged!

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are finally engaged!
Ahead of their long-discussed wedding plans, the duo exchanged rings and Hyland shared the happy news on Instagram through a picture.
"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," Hyland captioned posting a picture featuring Adams on his knee proposing to the actor who looks totally amazed.

The two are seen by a sea as they share a moment of joy. The 28-year-old shared another picture where she and Adams are flashing their rings!
Adams and Sarah started dating in November 2017 and moved in together last year.
The couple, in January, talked about their marriage and said they want their dogs to be a part of their big day.
Talking about their dogs adapting to a new life, the 'Vampire Academy' star said, "There's a little bit of, like, a power struggle with Boo (Sarah's dog) and Carl (Adams' dog), 'cause they're both big dogs."
Later in May, Adams revealed that the two are keeping their parents at a distance for the families "fall on the opposite side of the political spectrum". (ANI)

