Sarah Hyland and Jennifer Aniston
Sarah Hyland and Jennifer Aniston

Sarah Hyland honours Jennifer Aniston for joining Instagram

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:26 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Actor Sarah Hyland who is soon to tie the knots with fiance Wells Adams shared a throwback picture of herself with Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd from the trio's 1998 film, 'Object of My Affection' on Thursday.
"In honour of Jennifer Aniston getting an Instagram I'm reposting this picture from almost 24 years ago," Hyland captioned the photo. "Neither she, Paul Rudd, nor myself have aged since 1996. I love ya fake mama! #objectofmyaffection."
The 28-year-old actor shared the snap for paying the tribute to Aniston after the 'Friends' star joined the social media platform.
Before the 50-year-old shared a snap with her 'Friends' co-star on Instagram handle, her fans used to see the message "Sorry, this page isn't available" while attempting to follow her profile, reported Fox News.
"We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen's page -- the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly," an Instagram representative told Page Six.
Hyland isn't the only star to honour the 'Mystery' actor on her social media christening. Aniston's on-screen buddies, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer, too posted messages to welcome the actress to the platform.
Taking to Instagram, Cox, who was seen portraying Monica Geller, shared a snap of her and Aniston hugging.
"Hi Jen!" she captioned the image. "Welcome to the social media world. ... It sucks. You're gonna love it!" (ANI)

