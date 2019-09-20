Sarah Hyland reveals she told Wells Adams which engagement ring to buy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland wasn't taking any chances with her engagement ring! She made sure to score the ring of her dreams by telling her fiance Well Adams exactly which one to pick.

The 'Modern Family' star, who got engaged to Adams in July while vacationing in Fiji, opened up about her love story during a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show with special guest host Dax Shepard, reported Page Six.

The 28-year-old actor revealed that her stunning ring wasn't entirely her fiance's choice.

As Hyland showed off her new sparkler, Shepard complimented the star for her beau's taste in jewellery, saying, "Some congratulations are in order because you've recently become engaged. First of all, beautiful banging ring! This guy's got great taste."

To which she responded, "Thanks, I told him what to get."

The 28-year-old actor then explained that the pair met after Adams' appearances on 'The Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise'.

"I saw him on The Bachelorette and then he became the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and that's where I was like 'Yeah, uh-huh,'" she gushed.

"I thought he was real hot and then he slid in them DMs because I tweeted about him," the star added.

Hyland's mega-carat oval engagement ring was designed by designer Lorraine Schwartz and appears to be set on a beautiful classic platinum band. After Adams' romantic proposal, the pair shared photos of the ring on social media.

In one still, Adams wrapped his arms around his lady love as she held her sparkler up near his chest. Adams also shared an adorable photo of his fiance posing with her engagement ring and smiling wide.

In this week's issue of People, Hyland explained that she and Adams had their first date in September 2017, just a few days before the actor, who has kidney dysplasia, a condition in which the kidneys don't fully develop in the womb, underwent her second kidney transplant.

"I had all these health issues at the very beginning of our relationship. We had two dates before the surgery, and then I was just on massive amounts of painkillers in the hospital, FaceTiming him all hours of the day and night," Hyland told the outlet.

"He still liked me after that somehow. So it definitely brought us closer together and forced us to have a relationship that was very serious from the start," she added.

While on vacation in Fiji, Adams took his lady love to a private island nearby, got down on one knee and proposed her with an oval cut sparkler, which he kept hidden in his drone. Also hidden was a photographer, ready to capture the romantic moment.

The pair began dating in November 2017 after meeting through social media and moved in together last year. (ANI)

