Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, Image courtesy: Instagram
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, Image courtesy: Instagram

Sarah Hyland reveals she told Wells Adams which engagement ring to buy

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland wasn't taking any chances with her engagement ring! She made sure to score the ring of her dreams by telling her fiance Well Adams exactly which one to pick.
The 'Modern Family' star, who got engaged to Adams in July while vacationing in Fiji, opened up about her love story during a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show with special guest host Dax Shepard, reported Page Six.
The 28-year-old actor revealed that her stunning ring wasn't entirely her fiance's choice.
As Hyland showed off her new sparkler, Shepard complimented the star for her beau's taste in jewellery, saying, "Some congratulations are in order because you've recently become engaged. First of all, beautiful banging ring! This guy's got great taste."
To which she responded, "Thanks, I told him what to get."
The 28-year-old actor then explained that the pair met after Adams' appearances on 'The Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise'.
"I saw him on The Bachelorette and then he became the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and that's where I was like 'Yeah, uh-huh,'" she gushed.
"I thought he was real hot and then he slid in them DMs because I tweeted about him," the star added.
Hyland's mega-carat oval engagement ring was designed by designer Lorraine Schwartz and appears to be set on a beautiful classic platinum band. After Adams' romantic proposal, the pair shared photos of the ring on social media.
In one still, Adams wrapped his arms around his lady love as she held her sparkler up near his chest. Adams also shared an adorable photo of his fiance posing with her engagement ring and smiling wide.
In this week's issue of People, Hyland explained that she and Adams had their first date in September 2017, just a few days before the actor, who has kidney dysplasia, a condition in which the kidneys don't fully develop in the womb, underwent her second kidney transplant.
"I had all these health issues at the very beginning of our relationship. We had two dates before the surgery, and then I was just on massive amounts of painkillers in the hospital, FaceTiming him all hours of the day and night," Hyland told the outlet.
"He still liked me after that somehow. So it definitely brought us closer together and forced us to have a relationship that was very serious from the start," she added.
While on vacation in Fiji, Adams took his lady love to a private island nearby, got down on one knee and proposed her with an oval cut sparkler, which he kept hidden in his drone. Also hidden was a photographer, ready to capture the romantic moment.
The pair began dating in November 2017 after meeting through social media and moved in together last year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:42 IST

It was awesome to spend our time together: Demi Moore

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): During the premiere of her film 'Corporate Animals' at Neuehouse on Wednesday night, actor Demi Moore shared her experience of shooting for a horror movie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:10 IST

Zendaya reveals her makeup mantra, says it's about "trying,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): No matter how flawless and larger than life they seem, even stars have their bad face and hair days and that's what makes them relatable. Zendaya recently revealed the makeup mantra which she swears by.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:02 IST

Brad Pitt recalls cameo in 'Friends', reveals he 'flubbed' his first line

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Actor Brad Pitt took a trip down the memory lane and reflected on his experience of guest-starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends' nearly 18 years ago and it wasn't a smooth ride.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:14 IST

Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey's 'Ginny Weds Sunny' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's upcoming outing 'Ginny Weds Sunny' went on floors today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:12 IST

'Big Bang Theory' alums Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik team-up for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): 'Big Bang Theory' stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are reuniting for a multi-cam comedy series 'Carla' at Fox

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:39 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' gets a new release date

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bala' has got a new release date. The movie will release on November 15, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:13 IST

Kim Kardashian delayed North's delivery to get her nails done

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Kim Kardashian surprised everyone by revealing what she did before welcoming her first child, North West, in 2013.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:13 IST

'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' to now release in 2020

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): The release date of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' has been shifted ahead and will now release on February 21, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:23 IST

Sanjay Dutt presents 'token of gratitude' to Mahesh Bhatt on his...

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:21 IST

Will Arnett, Terry Crews to give voices in 'Rumble'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Actor Will Arnett, Terry Crews, and Geraldine Viswanathan will lend their voices in the upcoming animated feature film 'Rumble'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:14 IST

Brad Pitt opens about his bonding with Kanye West

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Looks like Brad Pitt and Kanye West are setting new BFF goals.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:16 IST

Brad Pitt explains why he 'confronted' Harvey Weinstein after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Brad Pitt just wanted to have ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow's back and make sure nothing will happen to her after she accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing her.

Read More
iocl