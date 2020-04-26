'Saturday Night Live' home edition returns with Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci

Washington D.C. [USA], April 26 (ANI): Seems like the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases -- Dr. Anthony Fauci's wish came true!

This time, the 'Saturday Night Live' home edition opened the show with a celebrity cameo from actor Brad Pitt playing the American physician and immunologist.

The act from the late-night comedy sketch show was shared on the official Twitter of SNL.



The actor's casting was particularly a smash due to the Fauci being recently asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota who he would like to play him on 'Saturday Night Live'.

"Oh, Brad Pitt, of course," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Dr. Fauci as saying.

The video began with the note and voice-over saying: "And now, a message from one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force - Dr. Anthony Fauci."

In the three-minute and two-second long video, Pitt enacted as Fauci, and his lines were interspersed with actual footage of President Donald Trump speaking about COVID-19.

Towards the end of the video, as the 56-year-old actor removed his wig and dropped the Fauci accent and said: "To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time."

He wrapped up the show by thanking the front line responders for their contribution during the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

