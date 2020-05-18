'Scarface' actor Geno Silva dies at 72

Washington D.C. [USA], May 18 (ANI): Geno Silva, who left a memorable scene in the hit movie 'Scarface' has died of complications related to dementia. He was 72.

Silva died on May 9 at his home in Los Angeles of complications from frontotemporal degeneration, a form of dementia, his family announced, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

Silva who boasted a four-decade career was best known for playing the role of the skull, the hitman who takes out Tony Montana, essayed by the veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino, in the explosive climax of 'Scarface.'

His character never speaks a word while he guns down Montana with a shotgun from behind at the end in the classic movie, leaving an impression of his character in the mind of movie enthusiasts to date.

His other contribution to the entertainment industry includes the roles he portrayed in the 1981 released musical drama 'Zoot Suit,' in Steven Spielberg's 'Amistad,' 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' and more.

He was also a popular face on the television screens, making his presence on the 1993 Fox drama 'Key West' and also appeared on episodes of 'Texas Ranger,' 'Hill Street Blues', 'Miami Vice', and others. (ANI)

