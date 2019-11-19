Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver
Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver to be honoured at Santa Barbara International Festival amid Oscar buzz

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Seems like 'Marriage Story' is turning out to be a big achievement for Scarlett Johansson and co-star Adam Driver!
Along with their 2020 Oscars entry buzz, the two are all set to be honoured with the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, reported Entertainment Weekly.
The news announced on Monday gives fuel to their Oscar entry fire which surfaced after the film was premiered in August at the Venice International Film Festival.
Johansson and Driver's act in the film was described as "their best work to date" by the festival's executive director Roger Durling.
"Scarlett and Adam have had such admirable arcs to their careers, making smart choices between independent films and big Hollywood franchises. They both are such lyrical performers, imbuing their acting with keen sensitivity and intellect. Together in Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' they regaled us with their best work to date," he said in a statement.
The two are set to be bestowed with the awards next year on January 17 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, California.
Meanwhile, 'Marriage Story' which follows the story of a couple sparring over the custody of their child is currently playing in theatres.
It is set to air start airing on streaming platform Netflix from December 6 this year. (ANI)

