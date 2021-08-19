Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome first child together

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): It's a baby boy! American actor Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost have welcomed their first child together after tying the knot in October 2020.

The news was confirmed by The Saturday Night Live star's rep Marcel Pariseau to People magazine on Wednesday.

Later, on Instagram, the comedian shared a statement, disclosing that their baby boy is named Cosmo.

"Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquires please contact our publicist @chethinks," Jost wrote in an Instagram post with quirky hashtags: "#wegotawaywithitforalongtime" "#nokidspolicy" and "#weregoingtodisneyworld."





The 'Black Widow' actor who married Jost in an intimate ceremony back in October 2020, is also a mother to daughter 6-year-old daughter named Rose Dorothy from her previous marriage to Frenchman Romain Dauriac.

During a recent comedy show, Jost dropped a hint that his family was growing. The 39-year-old recently performed at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, where he said, "We're having a baby, it's exciting," according to a source in the audience.

Rumours of Johansson's pregnancy first sparked in June after the actor skipped out on several 'Black Widow' events.

"She hasn't been doing many interviews or events to promote 'Black Widow,' which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer," a source explained to Page Six at the time.

The Oscar-nominated actor did carry out promotional appearances via Zoom, through which she virtually appeared on 'The Tonight Show' and the 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' show. She kept the camera set up to her shoulders up.

Despite the pregnancy, the 36-year-old actor had already plotted her big-screen return after her baby's arrival as she has recently signed Wes Anderson's upcoming movie, which also stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.

Johansson's character, plot and other such details of the Anderson directorial venture are being kept under wraps. (ANI)

