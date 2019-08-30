Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson filmed 'Marriage Story' while going through her own divorce

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 09:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor Scarlett Johansson's latest outing 'Marriage Story' follows the dissolution of a marriage, something that she was too familiar with when she began filming for it.
Johansson stars as Nicole, an actor who finds her marriage to her husband Charlie, a director, coming to an end. Adam Driver stars as her husband, while Laura Dern plays the role of Nicole's lawyer. In the film, the two also share an 8-year-old son, managing a bi-coastal separation and divorce.
The actor opened up about filming the gritty new breakup drama while going through her own divorce.
"I was actually going through a divorce," the 'Avengers' actor told Variety on Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, where the film had its world premiere.
"I didn't know what we were going to talk about," she said of her first meeting with director Noah Baumbach for the movie.
"I just kind of blew into the room, ordered a glass of white wine and started complaining about the relationship I was in," she added.
Baumbach didn't appear to mind as the actor revealed her struggles at that time.
"He was just listening and very attentive and then he kind of cut it short and said, 'Funny you should mention it'," Johansson said.
The filmmaker then told the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor that this was "probably a project that you are either going to really want to do or not."
Johansson had no reservation and felt it was "fated" to happen.
"It felt sort of fated in a way. It was an experience to share with him and have him share with me. And it somehow came at just the right time," she said.
The film includes a meltdown scene between the two actors, which Johansson described as "exhausting" in an interview with As If magazine in July.
"I did a job with Adam Driver recently which is coming out later this year. We spent two entire days screaming at each other, brutally screaming and fighting for two full days," she said.
She added, "It was exhausting but if I didn't have as strong an actor as Adam to take all the stuff I was giving him I would have been lost. For me, working with other actors is a really important part of what I do, it's everything."
Johansson split from her ex-husband Romain Dauriac in 2017 after tying the knot with him in 2014. The two share a 5-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy. Before that, the actor was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. She is currently engaged to writer and comedian Colin Jost. (ANI)

