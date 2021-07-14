Scarlett Johansson opens up about her pandemic wedding to Colin Jost

Washington [US], July 14 (ANI): Scarlett Johansson recently reminisced about her unconventional wedding to Colin Jost. The 'Black Widow' actor feels that her pandemic wedding to Jost was "how it was supposed to be, minus the face masks."

As per People magazine, the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor described the intimate affair during a virtual appearance on Monday's Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Johansson and Jost tied the knot in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony at Johansson's home in Palisades, New York, and she told host Seth Meyers that having the wedding during such unpredictable times was "a little stressful."

"Obviously we wanted to take all the precautions that we could, so we had the masks ... and everybody had to get COVID tests like 100,000 times," she said in the interview.

The star explained that all their guests also received face masks that had "Jost 2020" written on them saying, "I mean, it's just weird. Looking back at the photos ... it definitely was a weird party favor that could only happen now, but you just gotta go with it."



Luckily Johansson and Jost's wedding turned out just as they imagined. And despite the 'Saturday Night Live' star having several family members that are in their 90s, thus more at risk if they contract COVID-19, Johansson said everyone was able to attend and have a good time.

She joked that "the Josts live forever" and were so "lively and vibrant" at her ceremony.

She continued, "Even though it was small and intimate, it was beautiful and we were so happy to see people that we hadn't seen in such a long time. We just felt very fortunate to be able to get together like that. It felt like it was sort of how it was supposed to be, minus face masks."

Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The two-time Oscar nominee debuted her 11-carat engagement ring in July 2019 while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her 'Black Widow' prequel film.

For their wedding, the couple also wanted to involve a charity and announced their marriage on the Instagram account for 'Meals on Wheels', a hunger-fighting organization they've long supported.

The marriage is the first for Jost, while Johansson has been married twice: to actor Ryan Reynolds from September 2008 to December 2010, as well as to Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, with whom she shares daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac. (ANI)

