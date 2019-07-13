Scarlett Johansson at the 2015 G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala honoring actor Chris Hemsworth with an Excellence in Film Award
Scarlett Johansson opens up about sharing screen space with Adam Driver in next

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:21 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson, better known as Black Widow from 'Avengers: Endgame' recently opened up about her upcoming untitled film with Adam Driver.
According to People, the 34-year-old actor who appeared on the cover of As If magazine's latest issue, spoke about the untitled film directed by Noah Baumbach in which she and Driver, 35, will be seen playing the role of Nicole and Charlie, a couple in the middle of a divorce who struggle with their anger toward each other.
"I did a job with Adam Driver recently which is coming out later this year," she said via Entertainment Tonight Canada.
"We spent two entire days screaming at each other, brutally screaming and fighting for two full days" said Johansson.
"It was exhausting, but if I didn't have as strong an actor as Adam to take all the stuff I was giving him I would have been lost. For me, working with other actors is a really important part of what I do ... it's everything," she said.
Johansson's upcoming film is one of her first after wrapping up her 'Avengers: Endgame.' While the actor is all set to star in a solo 'Black Widow' film, it's unclear how that project will tell the story of the master assassin and spy as she was killed off in 'Endgame'.
The actor is also working on 'Sing 2' and 'Jojo Rabbit,' a war drama in which a young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
A source told People in May that the actor shares a similar sense of humour with Colin Jost to whom she is engaged to.
"Scarlett likes Colin's sarcasm and wit," the insider said. "They share a love of acerbic humour and outrage at social issues gone bad. They have much in common."
The duo made its first public appearance together as a couple in 2017, and Jost recently accompanied the actor to the 'Endgame' premiere in Los Angeles in April as well.
"She was ready for another commitment," a source previously told PEOPLE of their engagement. "Both are driven and brilliant in their work, and they respect each other. It is a great match."
This will be the first marriage for Jost, and the third for Johansson, who shares 4-year-old daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. They officially called it quit in September 2017.
The star was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010. (ANI)

