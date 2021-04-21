Scarlett Johansson reveals about her 'intentional intimacy' wedding with Colin Jost amid pandemic

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): American star Scarlett Johansson got candid about how she planned her 'very intimate' October wedding with Colin Jost amid coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Johansson admitted that her wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic was "such a delicate time" in terms of even planning to marry Jost, whom she had dated for two years.

While opening up about the "challenging" feat of pulling off her wedding, she told, "I think just keeping it intimate and small made it feel intentional. We wanted it to feel like it had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being something that felt like we were restricted by all these things."

The 'Black Widow' star also shared that they adhered to all the COVID-19 guidelines for the ceremony. She told that it was their duty to ensure everybody was comfortable and safe, and following all the COVID protocols

The duo hosted the intimate celebrations at the 'Lucy' actor's home in Palisades, New York where they only planned the wedding for a few weeks with just close friends and family members, according to People Magazine.



But even with all the wedding planning and COVID precautions, Johansson said she found it worth celebrating their special moment with their loved ones. "Some people we hadn't been able to really see so much over this past year. So that was really special, we felt really fortunate that we were able to do it," she added.

To make their big day more special, the duo let 'Meals on Wheels America', a non-profit organization announce the news of their union on social media while requesting fans donate to the nonprofit in order to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during the pandemic, as per reports from People Magazine.

Their wedding marks Jost's first marriage and Johanssen's third. The couple got engaged in May 2019, two years after they began dating. 'The Avengers' star debuted her 11-carat engagement ring at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Johansson was earlier married to Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, and they co-parent 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy. Her first marriage was with Ryan Reynolds, with whom she tied the knot in 2008. However, both parted their ways in 2011. (ANI)





