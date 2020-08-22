Scarlett Johansson spotted on Hamptons beach

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson was snapped on the sunny shores of the Atlantic this week in the Hamptons, as she celebrates the beach season.

According to Page Six, the 35-year-old 'Marriage Story' actor was seen sporting a pink sundress and dark Wayfarers.

The 'Black Widow' actor was spotted walking one of her dogs against a fairly stiff breeze. Giving the dynamic action-hero-type poses, Johansson was captured taking a walk along the sand and cherishing her time on the beach.

Johansson's fiance, 'Saturday Night Live' star Colin Jost, was absent from the walk, though he's been glimpsed around the Hamptons this summer too, albeit with a surfboard instead of a dog.

Page Six reported that the 38-year-old comedian first met Johansson in 2006 during her first hosting stint on 'SNL.' The pair began dating in 2017 and got engaged in May 2019. They are yet to shine any light on their marriage plans. (ANI)

