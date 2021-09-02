'Schitt's Creek' fame Emily Hampshire shares how show helped her identify as pansexual

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): The Emmy-winning award show 'Schitt's Creek' has helped actor Emily Hampshire figure out her identity.

In a conversation with singer Demi Lovato on her podcast show, Emily opened up about how 'Schitt's Creek' made her pansexual, reported The Hollywood Reporter.



"(David Rose) says, ultimately he likes the wine, not the label and that he's pansexual. I had never heard the word pansexual before. I've always considered myself super knowledgeable about LGBTQ+ stuff just because everybody in my life, my friends, are all mostly LGBTQ+ people, but I didn't know this," she said while giving reference to a scene on the show where her character and Dan Levy's character of David Rose explain their sexuality through their wine preferences.

Recalling her conversation with Dan, she added, "Cut to about five years later. I was dating someone and I saw on these message boards people being like, 'Is Stevie a lesbian?' 'Is Emily gay?' 'Who's Emily?' I said to Dan, I was like, 'This is so weird. What am I?' Because I truly just fell in love with a person and where they were on the gender spectrum did not matter to me. And since then it really doesn't matter to me. I have to like the person. I'm really attracted to a person's vibe."

After six incomparable seasons, 'Schitt's Creek' came to an end in 2020. The show also starred actors Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy. (ANI)

