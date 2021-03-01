'Schitt's Creek' wins Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy Series

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' took home the Golden Globe 2021 award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

'Schitt's Creek' is a Canadian television sitcom created by Dan and Eugene Levy. The series follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

Canadian-American actor Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) also bagged the Golden Globe 2021 for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series- Musical or Comedy'.

'Schitt's Creek' had won an Emmy Award last year for 'Outstanding Comedy Series'. The show managed to bag all the awards in comedy categories during Emmys 2020.

In Emmys 2020, 'Schitt's Creek' was awarded for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress and the Outstanding Supporting Actor, and Actress. The sitcom also managed to win awards for writing and direction.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for leading film 'Mank' (six nominations) and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown' (also six nominations). (ANI)