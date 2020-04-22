'Scoob' to debut on digital platforms in May, skipping theatre release

Washington D.C. [USA], April 22 (ANI): The much-awaited Warnes Bros. animated film 'Scoob' based on the globally adored cartoon character 'Scooby-Do' will be launched directly on digital rental services skipping the theatrical release.

According to Variety magazine, 'Scoob' will be available to buy for USD 24.99 in America and Canada from May 15. It will also be available on rent for a price of USD 19.99.

The film was slated to hit the theatres on May 15 but coronavirus pandemic delayed its release indefinitely due to the shuttering of movie theatres.

"While we're all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we're navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content," Variety quoted Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff as saying.

"We know fans are eager to see 'Scoob' and we're delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they're home together," Sarnoff added.

The decision to give the film a digital release follows the success of Universal's 'Trolls World Tour' which also skipped its theatrical release and its debut came out be as the biggest for any digital rental.

Helmed by Tony Cervone 'Scoob' revolves around the friendship story of the best friends Shaggy and Scooby from the famous cartoon series 'Scooby-Do.' Other major characters of the film include the group of friends including Velma, Fred, and Daphne. (ANI)

