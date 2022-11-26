'Scooby Doo' star is 'angry' and here is why

Los Angeles [US], November 25 (ANI): Actor Freddie Prinze Jr did not hold back on sharing frustrations in his career.

The 46-yr old actor played 'Fred' in the 2002 live-action film 'Scooby-Doo', which was based on the eponymous animated series.

However, when he returned for the 2004 sequel of the film, he went through a number of unpleasant situations, as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, an American website, and digital and print magazine.

"My ego was so angry," Freddie said, as he talked about his salary being leaked to a magazine, allegedly by film studio Warner Bros.

According to the report, he also mentioned being asked to take a pay cut for the remaining cast to get a raise.



"I remember thinking, 'Hold up, who's giving them the raise? Me or y'all?' Like we made you guys three-quarters of a billion dollars, you can't afford to pay them what I'm making on this? Screw that," the 'FRIENDS' actor said.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the cast of the film consisted of actors Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.

However, the actor did admit of getting a 'more accurate perspective' on the two films after getting feedback from fans.

"All these people that had grown up loving those [Scooby-Doo] movies started reaching out...and then I got what I felt was a more accurate perspective on what that movie meant to people because I was no longer viewing it through the lenses of the studio," Freddie said.

Freddie last appeared in a cameo role in the film Clerks III'.

He is set to appear as a Latino father in the Christmas rom-com 'Christmas With You'. (ANI)

