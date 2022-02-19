Scott Eastwood reveals Brad Pitt had to intervene when Shia LaBeouf got 'volatile' on 'Fury' set

Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): American actor Scott Eastwood and Shia LaBeouf allegedly had a "volatile" encounter during the making of filmmaker David Ayer's 2014 war movie 'Fury'.

According to Variety, Eastwood recently told a news outlet that Brad Pitt had to intervene when LaBeouf confronted Eastwood over a miscommunication about filming.

The script required Eastwood to spit on a war tank during a scene, but LaBeouf did not know about it and took offense to Eastwood's behaviour. Eastwood said, "[LaBeouf] got mad at me and it turned into a volatile moment that Brad Pitt ultimately got in the middle of."

"I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set. It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it's a shitty work environment or you're rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation," Eastwood added.

He continued, "You got to put things in perspective. This is make-believe, it's fun, and at times it's serious and you're doing emotional work and you give people space to do that in, but everything has to have its parameters."



In 2014, Pitt had detailed the altercation to a magazine shortly after the release of 'Fury'.

Pitt had told that the tank was driving down the road in the scene with him and LaBeouf stationed in the tank's two turrets. Eastwood had chewing tobacco in his mouth and was spitting it out on the tank.

"I said, in the scene with the cameras rolling, 'You're going to clean that shit up' Shia clocks it, and you have to understand, we've been through severe boot camp already, we've been through a lot in this tank. Shia saw it and felt he's disrespecting our home. So Shia had the same reaction I did, and started having some words," Pitt said.

Several years later during the production of Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling', LaBeouf was deemed "not an easy guy to work with".

As Variety reported in December 2020, LaBeouf was dropped from the movie ahead of filming after displaying poor behaviour in pre-production and clashing with the cast and crew. A source close to the film said LaBeouf was "off-putting" to Wilde and those associated with the movie. (ANI)

