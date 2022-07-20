'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol': Olivia Colman, Luke Evans join voice cast of Netflix film

Washington [U.S], July 20 (ANI): Hollywood stars Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Luke Evans are all set to work together in an upcoming Netflix special animated film 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol'.

According to Variety, the film is a supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of 'Charles Dickens' beloved Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future.

Evans, 43, will lend his voice to the lead character Scrooge, meanwhile 'The Favourite' actor Olivia Colman voices the Ghost of Christmas past.



Directed by Stephen Donelly, the film will feature the recreated song of the Oscar and Grammy award winner Leslie Bricusse, arranged and produced by Jeremy Holland-Smith.

Variety reported that Donnelly in an interview stated, "It's been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know 'A Christmas Carol' all the things they expect, but not as they've experienced them before. There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale. I can't wait to share this new version of 'A Christmas Carol' with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come."

The film is all set to premiere on Netflix in December 2022. (ANI)

