Season 2 of 'La Brea' will be returning to Australia for production

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): The hit disaster action series 'La Brea' from NBC will be returning to Australia for the production of its season two.

According to Variety, the series will receive USD 11.5 million of subsidy from the Australian federal government. The move was announced on Monday by Paul Fletcher, Australia's federal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts.

He said that the show will film again in Victoria state, but gave no specifics about the timings. NBC announced the show's renewal in November after seven episodes had aired.

The show's narrative involves a massive sinkhole that mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, transporting a disparate group of strangers to an unexplainable primeval world.



Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. One family, torn apart by this disaster, has to unlock the secrets of the inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.

In addition to filming in Down Under, Universal Studio Group and its Australian production arm Matchbox Pictures committed to partnering with the Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS) on a training initiative dedicated to virtual production.

David Applebaum has created the series and also served as an executive producer of season one. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Ken Woodruff also executive produced season one.

'La Brea' is produced by Universal Television in association with Keshet Studios.

As per Variety, season one starred Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Chike Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicholas Gonzalez, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos, and Josh McKenzie. (ANI)

