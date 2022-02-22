Sebastian Stan had assumed his role was finished after 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan has revealed that he had assumed he was one-and-done in the Marvel Universe after 'Captain America: The First Avenger'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, going over his career timeline for a magazine on Monday, the actor revealed that a change made on the day of a major scene signalled that Bucky Barnes was a one-shot deal.

Of course, fans know now that was not the case, but Stan explained that in 2011, there was still a healthy amount of uncertainty about the future of superhero projects.

"I certainly did not know that I would be playing the role for 10 years," Stan told the outlet, adding, "I remember going in for the Steve Rogers [Chris Evans] role and not getting it. And then being told about this role and where it could go. But it didn't seem like there was any commitment, really."



As Stan told, Bucky was to lose his arm in 'Captain America: The First Avenger', which gave him some level of confidence that he would be back in the future, as the lost arm was a setup for Bucky's transformation into the Winter Soldier character.

Then, there was a sudden change of plans on the day Stan shot a scene in which Bucky falls off a train to his apparent death.

"I knew at the end of the story, I was going to fall off this train, and then I was going to be given this green sleeve [for CGI purposes]. That was the only indication I had that I could potentially be coming back. But no one said anything to me," Stan explained.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, he continued, "Then, on the day we were shooting that scene, they were like, 'Yeah, we're not going to be doing that green sleeve.' And I just thought, 'Oh. That's it. I'm just going to die on that train. There's no coming back.' But they just didn't know what arm they were going to use or something, and it kept going from there."

Stan went on to reprise the character seven more times in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, both in main stories and in end-credit cameos. He also played Bucky in the Emmy-nominated Disney Plus series, 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'. (ANI)

