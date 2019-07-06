Sebastian Stan makes fun of Gwyneth Paltrow for not remembering him

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): You only get one shot to make a first impression, but this was not the case with actor Sebastian Stan, who luckily had three opportunities to introduce himself to Academy-award winning actress, Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actors who had starred together approximately three times were not well-acquainted surprisingly. In fact, the actor who plays the character of Bucky Barnes in 'The Avengers: Endgame' said that he has met the renowned actress on at about three different spots but she isn't familiar with him.

So when the actors bumped into each other at the Valentino Couture Show in Paris, Sabastian probably wasn't surprised when the Gwyneth didn't recognise him, reported E Online.

He joked on Instagram, "Also glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film... [shrug emoji]"

This wasn't the first time that the 46-year-old actress forgot something vital. Most recently, she forgot that she appeared in a small role in the Marvel film, 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

It was on Jon Favreau's Netflix show, 'The Chef Show,' where she was asked, "Remember we were in Spider-Man?"

"We weren't in Spider-Man," Gwyneth recalled. After some back and forth, she told Jon that she remembered being in Avengers, but never a Spider-man film.

Thereafter the host said, "Remember, Spider-Man at the end, and Tom Holland's there and you're gonna walk out and do a press conference?"

"Oh yes. That was Spider-Man? Oh my God!" she said.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which also stars Samuel L Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya, released on July 2, this year. (ANI)

