See how Emma Roberts wished boyfriend on his birthday

Los Angeles [US], March 9 (ANI): Actress Emma Roberts dropped a sweet wish on her boyfriend Cody John on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Roberts posted a photo in which the couple is seen riding in a helicopter together. She also uploaded another snapshot of her snuggling up to him on a sunny patio.

"happy birthday sheesh," the Maybe I Do actress, 32, wrote in the caption to her post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpi2TqEPrWV/?hl=en



Roberts' caption appears to indicate an inside joke between her and fellow actor John, who has appeared in television series like Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark. The actor shared the same message in a February 10 Instagram post celebrating Roberts' birthday, People reported.

The two first went public with their romance in August when John shared a photo of the two kissing while onboard a boat with the caption, "Sweet sweet."

Roberts shared her first confirmation of the romance on New Year's Eve. The Maybe I Do actress posted a series of photos from the year alongside the caption, "#2022 I loved you.. happy new year hotties!"

Roberts and John were most recently spotted in public together during a January afternoon out in New York City, where they were seen leaning in for a kiss during a daytime stroll.

Before being spotted with John, Roberts dated Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Rhodes, for three years. The couple separated in January 2022, but have continued to co-parent Rhodes. Roberts was also previously engaged to Evan Peters, whom she dated on and off from 2012 to 2019. (ANI)

