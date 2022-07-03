See how Hailey Beiber rolled into weekend with husband Justin Beiber

Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): Ever since Justin Beiber revealed that he is suffering partial face paralysis, fans and his well-wishers have been concerned, waiting for an update on his health. His wife Hailey Beiber recently shared an adorable photo of herself on top of the Canadian singer, and it looks like Justin is recovering!

Hailey shared a series of photos from the week gone by and one of the photos has the couple caught in a moment. Wrapped in Justin's arms as he lies down, Hailey is seen looking into his eyes, making fans go gaga over this PDA-filled picture!



Hailey's new post comes after Justin announced that he has postponed Justice tour dates. Last month, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused partial face paralysis. The 28-year-old pop singer took to his Instagram to share a video where he said that his condition is "pretty serious". In the video, Beiber announced that he will be taking a break from work as he needs time to recover.





Beiber was on his 130-date Justice World tour in North America when he was diagnosed with the disease. He cancelled performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York and postponed the rest of the tour. Earlier, he cancelled a few gigs after being diagnosed with Covid-19. His wife Hailey Beiber was also diagnosed with Covid-19.



Recently, his wife Hailey also suffered a stroke due to a blood clot in her brain. After her recovery, she took to her YouTube channel to inform fans about her condition and the repercussions it can cause.

Bieber's last album Justice released in March 2021. The album topped charts in US and UK. (ANI)

