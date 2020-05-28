'Seinfeld' actor Richard Herd dies at 87

Washington D.C. [USA], May 27 (ANI): American actor Richard Herd, best known for his role on 'Seinfeld,' has died. He was 87.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Herd's wife of 40 years, actor Patricia Crowder Herd, said that the actor died from cancer-related causes at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Herd is best known for playing Mr Wilhelm on the iconic NBC comedy series 'Seinfeld'. The character was the supervisor to George Costanza (Jason Alexander) while he worked for the New York Yankees.

During an interview in 2019 with the St. Charles Herald Guide, Herd said,"'Seinfeld' was one of the best jobs I ever had. There were no 'stars' on that show, they were all genuinely nice people to work with. It got me a tremendous amount of recognition and still does because it plays all the time."

His TV credits include 'Star Trek: Voyager,' a regular part on the ABC cop drama 'T. J. Hooker,' and a role in the 1983 alien invasion mini series 'V.'

'All the President's Men' and 'The China Syndrome,' were also some of his films.

The 'Get Out' director Jordan Peele paid tribute to Herd on Twitter as he had a small role in the Oscar-winning horror movie.

SAG-AFTRA also paid tribute to Herd. The labour union wrote alongside a Variety article announcing his death,"Mourning the loss of #sagaftramember Richard Herd, who entertained us in roles from 'All the President's Men' to 'Seinfeld.' Herd was a national board member for almost 10 years and served a 2-year term as SAG's 3rd national vice president in 1999."

Herd was also a painter and made his own jewellery, in addition to his career in front of the camera.

Herd told the St. Charles Herald Guide, "All my lamps and jewellery are made from scratch - they're one of a kind."

He continued: "I work with chrome, brass, bone, copper, steel, aluminium, tin, old wood and most anything rusted. I find it in junkyards, on the streets, motorcycle shops, old school band rooms, and people also give me stuff. I create it for myself and if others like it, bravo!"

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Herd is also survived by daughter Erica, son Rick, and stepdaughter Alicia. (ANI)

