Selena Gomez flaunts new platinum blonde hair

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Taking the internet by storm, Selena Gomez wooed her fans by debuting her platinum blonde hair, on Friday (local time).

Seems like Selena Gomez had walked down memory lane and her 2009 pop song, "I'm gonna come back as a blonde," had hit her hard, making her transform her brunette hair to blonde.

The pop star left her fans in a lurch wondering who the beauty was, at first. Taking to her 'Rare Beauty' official Instagram handle, the 28-year-old star posted a mirror-selfie, introducing her new platinum blonde hair to fans.

"New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now," she captioned the post.





The 'Rare' star who went blonde in 2017, had tried a lighter look this time. Minutes after Selena posted the picture, scores of her fans chimed to the comments section while adoring her new look.

"Didn't even recognize her AH THE BLONDE QUEEN IS BACK!" one fan exclaimed, while another wrote, "BLONDLENA IS BACK."

Page Six revealed that unlike Selena's other recent hair changes like the rainbow wig she test-drove in February, this major colour transformation, achieved using products from Joico and In Common, made for quite the time commitment.

"The entire process took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach and eight hours of hair magic," her longtime colourists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri revealed in a press release, calling the "edgier" style "perfect for summer."

"Gomez typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for a big change. This blond is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone," they added.

Earlier, the Grammy-award winning star Billie Eilish also debuted blonde hair marking a major transformation from her signature neon green hair locks. (ANI)

