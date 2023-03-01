Selena Gomez regrets losing touch with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' co-stars

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Actor and singer Selena Gomez, who shot to global fame with Disney Channel's 'Wizards of Waverly Place' franchise, regrets leaving behind many of the relationships she forged on the show.

According to Variety, an American media company, Gomez admitted on the 'Wizards of Waverly Pod' podcast that one of her biggest mistakes in life was losing touch with her Disney family.

She was joined by former co-stars Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise, who respectively played Gomez's best friend and father on the Disney hit.

"I think I slowly became kind of shamed. I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made... I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because A, you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and B, I didn't want to let you down," Gomez told her former co-stars.



Gomez was referring to her difficulties with mental health, which were made worse in her post-Disney years due to the intense and increased public scrutiny of her private life.

While her parents split when she was five years old, the actor claimed that when she began her stint on 'Wizards of Waverly Place' she never anticipated finding a second family, reported Variety.

"At the beginning, I was like, 'Well, I just don't want a new family... I felt like I bonded with everyone. Little did I know that I ended up with everyone I needed to be in my life. I think I felt safe, and that's a really hard thing for me to feel. I know that you guys love me for me. There's not really... You guys genuinely loved me, and that's all I could have asked for, the unconditional trust and bond we had, I miss so much," Gomez said.

Responding to this, Stone told Gomez, "I appreciate you saying that, too... Because to be perfectly blunt, there has been times where I'm like, 'Did we stop being friends because I didn't tell her what she wanted to hear?' You know what I mean?"

"Of course, they're all valid, and I appreciate you guys dearly... I love you so much in a way that I've never loved anybody else," Gomez answered back, as per Variety. (ANI)

