Selena Gomez shares why she's hopeful for love despite previous heartbreak

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): American singer and actor Selena Gomez recently got candid about her perspective on finding love during an interview on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose podcast'.

According to E! News, on the podcast Selena said, "I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love. But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself--an armor if you will--and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope."

Selena went on to say that she hopes for love, healing and change. "Of course there are days that I feel so far away," Selena confessed. "But I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all."



Previously, Selena has candidly spoken about past heartbreak with her ex-Justin Bieber during her Apple TV+ documentary, 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me'

"Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. But then I just moved past it. I wasn't afraid anymore," she said in the documentary.

Justin and Selena started dating in 2011, before ultimately calling it quits for good in 2018 and she went on to express the heartbreak that came along with the breakup.

"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me," the 'Only Murders in the Building' actor said.

It seems now there is no bad blood between the exes after rumors of a feud between Selena and Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, have been put to rest. The duo was photographed together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. (ANI)

