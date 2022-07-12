Selena Gomez-starrer 'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for third season

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): Actor Selena Gomez is returning to tickle everyone's funny bone with a new season of her comedy show 'Only Murders in the Building'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has ordered the third season of the comedy series-- also starring Steve Martin and Martin Short.



Excited about the third part, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said in a statement,"Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humour and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan [Fogelman], John [Hoffman], Steve, Marty and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story."

Created by Martin and Hoffman (Grace and Frankie, Looking), 'Only Murders' follows the three leads as they both try to solve a murder in their New York apartment building and record a true-crime podcast about it. Season two finds Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) also implicated in the death of the building's board president and the unwilling subjects of a competing podcast.

Cara Delevingne, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine also featured in the second season. Hoffman serves as showrunner and executive produces with Martin, Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. (ANI)

